Blackburn Rovers have received an enquiry from a League One club about the availability of Hayden Carter, according to a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers have a decision to make on the defender’s situation between now and the end of the transfer window.

Carter, 22, has made nine appearances in all competitions so far this season and provides useful depth to Tony Mowbray’s squad.

However, a loan move away would provide him with the opportunity to get plenty of game time under his belt to help his development.

Who wants him?

The Lancashire Telegraph say a promotion chasing third tier club is keen on landing him but the identity of the side is unknown at this stage.

Carter has experience of playing at that level from his loan spell at Burton Albion last season.

Blackburn story so far

Carter is from Stockport and started his career at Manchester City as a youngster. However, he left the Premier League giants in 2014 and subsequently switched to Blackburn’s academy.

He has since risen up through the ranks at Ewood Park and was a regular for the Lancashire side at various youth levels before breaking into the first-team fold.

The defender was handed his senior debut in a league match against Reading a couple of seasons ago and has since made a total of 13 appearances in all competitions.

Burton loaned him in the last campaign and he played 24 times for the Brewers under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, chipping in with four goals from defence.