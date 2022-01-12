Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove has rejected a move to Dundee, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The attacker has turned down the opportunity to move back up to the Scottish Premiership to stay in England.

Cosgrove, 25, has spent the first-half of this season on loan in League One with Shrewsbury Town but has struggled to make an impact.

He has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Shrews but has chipped in with just two goals.

Birmingham situation

Birmingham swooped to sign him in January 2021 from Aberdeen and he penned a three-and-a-half year deal with the Championship side.

However, he failed to score in 12 games last term and was given the green light to head out the exit door over the summer.

What now?

Cosgrove has been eyed by Dundee as they look to bolster their attacking options this winter.

The Daily Record say he does have other options in England so it will be interesting to see who comes in for him between now and the end of the month.

Other spells

The Hull-born man started out with spells as a youngster at Everton and Wigan Athletic before loan spells in non-league at Chorley, Barrow, North Ferriby and Nantwich Town.

Aberdeen came calling in 2018 after he had a brief stint at Carlisle United and he was a hit during his time with the Dons, firing 47 goals in 103 games.

Cosgrove hasn’t been able to rekindle that type of goal scoring form since then and his career is at a bit of a crossroads right now.