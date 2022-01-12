Cardiff City are interested in Birmingham City’s Harlee Dean, according to reporter Darren Witcoop on Twitter (see tweet below).

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean and Wolves wideman Ryan Giles attracting interest from QPR this month. Cardiff also considering Dean and haven’t given up hope of bringing Giles back on loan #cardiffcity #QPR — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 11, 2022

Cardiff City are keen on landing the centre-back in this transfer window along with fellow Championship side QPR.

Dean, 30, has been given the green light to leave Birmingham this month after falling out-of-favour under Lee Bowyer.

Current situation at Birmingham

The defender has made 15 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and is currently in his fifth year at St. Andrew’s.

He still has another year left on his contract with the Midlands outfit but most signs point towards a premature departure now.

Career to date

Dean started out at Dagenham and Redbridge as a youngster before earning a move to Southampton as a youngster.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the Saints and had loan spells at Bishop’s Stortford Town and Brentford to gain experience before the latter signed him on a permanent basis in 2012.

He then went on to become a key player for the Bees and made 249 appearances for the London club in all competitions during his six years on the books there, chipping in with 10 goals.

What now?

QPR boss Mark Warburton managed Dean at Brentford so a move to the R’s would make sense for him this winter.

Cardiff now appear to have joined the race as well as Steve Morison looks to bolster his ranks in his first transfer window since taking over from Mick McCarthy.