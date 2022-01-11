We’re now at the midway point of the Championship season, and so it’s time to look at our Team of the Season so far…

Both Luton Town and Swansea City remain on 22 games played in the Championship this season, with a string of fixtures having been postponed over the festive period.

After 25 games each, Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers occupy the two automatic promotion spots after the Cherries got back on track to open up a three point lead at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, the likes of Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest have come into play-off contention whilst teams like Coventry City, Fulham and Stoke City have all endured tough runs of form over the past few weeks.

Derby County prop up the table after their series of points deductions, but Wayne Rooney’s side might have given themselves a glimmer of hope with three wins from their last four league outings.

Team of the Season so far?

There’s been a number of standout players in the Championship so far this season, and in a number of positions too.

But here in our the first video of our brand new YouTube channel at The72, two of our staff have picked out their Championship Team of the Season so far…