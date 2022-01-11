Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said playmaker Harry Chapman could yet return to Burton Albion before the end of this month.

Chapman, 24, spent the first half of this season on loan away from Blackburn Rovers.

He linked up with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion, where he was given a shot at regular first-team action away from Ewood Park. Across all competitions, Chapman played 15 times for the Brewers, chipping in with one goal before his half-season loan spell came to an end.

Now, with Chapman back at Blackburn, manager Tony Mowbray has issued an update on his situation.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray failed to rule out the chances of Chapman returning to Burton Albion, with the report adding that it looks unlikely that the attacking midfielder will have a long-term future with Rovers.

“Let’s wait and see, I don’t know,” he said.

“He’s a body for us. The question is whether Chappy can come and impact our team if he can’t be a regular starter for Burton in League One.

“The reality is that Chappy has to get his career going. Is he best to try and be a regular that he’s scoring lots of goals in League One and everyone talk about him doing really well, or is he going to be on our bench, never play, occasionally come off and get 10 minutes?

“I want Chapman’s career to move on, but let’s wait and see.

“You’re correct in that he can only play for this club or Burton, we’ll see what Burton want to do as the window moves forward.”

Chapman’s situation at Ewood Park…

Former Middlesbrough youngster Chapman sees his contract with Blackburn Rovers expire at the end of the season, opening the door for him to leave for nothing in the summer.

Mowbray’s words show he wants whatever is best for the player and given that he hasn’t quite been able to nail down a starting spot at Ewood Park, it could be time for him to test himself elsewhere.

As for his immediate future, another loan move away from Blackburn could be best. It would give him a chance to show everyone what he’s capable of and gives him game time to continue his development, but it awaits to be seen where the Hartlepool-born playmaker ends up.