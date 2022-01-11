Peterborough United are in talks with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen regarding the potential sale of Ryan Broom, it has been reported.

Broom, 25, has made a good impression since leaving Peterborough United on loan to join Plymouth Argyle.

So much so that the midfielder is attracting growing interest from elsewhere. Posh’s director of football Barry Fry revealed “four or five” sides have shown an interest in Broom last week.

Now, as per the Daily Record, Aberdeen and now in talks with Posh over a potential deal for Broom.

However, a deal could be complicated by Blackburn Rovers’ current chase of Dons ace Ryan Hedges. The report adds that any potential deals hinge on a departure for Hedges, so it awaits to be seen how Roverts’ pursuit pans out as the month goes on.

Impressing out on loan…

Although the Welsh midfielder has been unable to make an impact with Posh, he has made a good impression on loan away from London Road.

Former Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham Town ace Broom endured an underwhelming spell with Burton Albion but has made good on his chance with Plymouth this season. Across all competitions, the Newport-born ace has played 28 times for the Pilgrims, chipping in with three goals and six assists in the process.

He has mainly featured as a central midfielder for the League One outfit, but he can play out on either the left or right-wing as well, bringing some versatility to Steven Schumacher’s ranks.