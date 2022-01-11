Fulham boss Marco Silva has said a loan move for Terence Kongolo would be a “very good solution” as he bids to give the Dutch defender more game time.

Kongolo, 27, is yet to feature in one of Marco Silva’s Fulham squads this season.

A knee injury and fitness issues have disrupted his campaign, limiting him to only four appearances in the Premier League 2.

However, the January transfer window presents Fulham with a chance to offload the out of favour defender, and Cottagers boss Silva has now admitted that a temporary move away could be best for Kongolo.

As quoted by reporter Peter Rutzler, Silva revealed that a loan move could be a “very good solution” for the former Huddersfield Town man, expressing that he needs to pick up more game time.

"Kongolo, wasn't and is still not, in this condition. He needs to play more. He needs to play games. A loan option would be a very good solution for him, because he's a player that we believe has the quality, and needs to play more games and go somewhere where he can play." — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) January 10, 2022

With a few weeks remaining of the transfer window and Silva open to a possible loan exit for Kongolo, it awaits to be seen how the situation develops over the course of the month.

Kongolo’s time at Craven Cottage

The four-time Netherlands international has endured an injury-hit time with Fulham since first joining on an initial loan deal in January 2020. Kongolo’s move was then made permanent in October 2020, but he has played only four times for the club.

Kongolo has struggled with injuries and fitness since his arrival, so a loan move elsewhere could help kick his Fulham career back into action.

He still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, with his deal running out in the summer of 2024.