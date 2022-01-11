Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday are said to be among the sides eyeing a loan move for Aston Villa prodigy Cameron Archer.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who state a number of Football League sides are keeping tabs on the Aston Villa starlet’s situation.

Championship pair Derby County and Preston North End are said to be alongside a clutch of League One sides in the chase. Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City are also keeping tabs.

However, it is added that, as it stands, Villa plan on holding onto Archer.

Archer, 20, is one of the top young prospects at Aston Villa.

He has already made a good impression on the senior scene, netting four goals in six first-team games for Villa. His senior involvement comes after starring for their U23s side, netting 16 goals and laying on seven assists in 35 games.

Waiting in the wings

Although the report states Villa are planning on holding onto Archer this month, there will be plenty of options on standby if he becomes available.

Steven Gerrard is a big admirer of the young striker and a stint in the Championship with either Derby or Preston could be good for his development, also giving a good indicator of whether or not he’s ready for first-team action in the Premier League.

However, a League One switch could give him a better chance of getting more game time.

With a host of clubs keen and plenty of time remaining in the window, it will be interesting to see how Archer’s situation develops this month.