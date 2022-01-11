Bournemouth were among the sides pushing to sign youngster Travis Akomeah before Chelsea secured a deal, it has emerged.

Akomeah, 16, is said to have been attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere before leaving Watford.

Trusted Sky Sports News reporter Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter that the young defender has joined Chelsea after terms were agreed and the relevant paperwork was completed. However, it wasn’t without efforts from elsewhere, with Bournemouth and Liverpool also pushing for a deal.

Waiting for first-team fullback to arrive soon… Chelsea sign talented 16-year-old centre back Travis Akomeah from Watford. Agreement reached and paperworks now signed. 🔵🤝 #CFC @TheSecretScout_ Liverpool and Bournemouth were pushing too but Akomeah's joining Chelsea. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2022

Akomeah, however, has opted to join Chelsea, bringing an end to his affiliation with Watford.

The young centre-back leaves the Hornets as he looks to further his development at Chelsea’s esteemed academy, where a whole host of top English talents like Mason Mount, Reece James and more have become world-class footballers.

A blow for Bournemouth

Bournemouth have a growing reputation for developing young talents and turning them into first-team quality players as well though, so they’ll be disappointed to have missed out on Akomeah.

Under Scott Parker, youngsters Jordan Zemura and Jaidon Anthony have both become first-team regulars. Gavin Kilkenny and Mark Travers have also nailed down places in Parker’s plans and there will hopefully be plenty more academy talents breaking through in the future as well.

Looking forward…

As for on-pitch matters, the Cherries will be looking to tighten their grip on top spot.

Parker’s side look to have overcome their recent struggles and have now won back-to-back Championship games, leaving them three points clear of 2nd-placed Blackburn Rovers.

While Fulham and West Brom continue to falter, Bournemouth have the chance to build up a lead at the top of the table as they strive to return to the Premier League.