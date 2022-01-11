Birmingham City are casting their eyes over Ipswich Town striker Colin Oppong, it has emerged.

Birmingham Live reports that the Ipswich Town academy man is among those on trial with the Blues as they look to bolster their development squad ranks.

Also on trial with the Championship club is attacking midfielder Owen Humphreys, who recently joined Southern League Division One South side Larkhall Athletic from divisional rivals Mangotsfield United.

It awaits to be seen if the Blues look to recruit either Oppong or Humphreys, with both players currently contracted to clubs.

However, Oppong could be available for nothing soon. The Irish striker, 19, sees his contract with Ipswich expire at the end of the month, opening the door for him to leave the League One side. His contract expiry comes two years after he joined the club in January 2020, penning a deal after arriving from Northern Irish outfit Cliftonville.

He appeared in Birmingham City U23’s clash with Burnley’s youngsters on Monday, so it remains to be seen if he made a lasting impression.

One for the future?

Oppong is waiting on his senior debut in the Football League having picked up experience on loan with Bury Town and Lowestoft Town.

There would be far worse places for him to continue his development than St Andrew’s too. Jude Bellingham, arguably one of football’s most talented youngsters at the moment, made a name for himself with the Blues, and his younger brother Jobe made his professional debut for the club recently as well.

A host of other young talents have been given a shot this season. Both Mitchell Roberts and Jordan James have been in and around the senior picture, while Tate Campbell, Josh Williams and Alfie Chang have also tasted first-team action.