Barnsley ace Callum Brittain is being eyed by Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Swansea City, it has been claimed.

Brittain, 23, has been a mainstay in Barnsley’s starting XI this season.

He has continued to play a key role under Poya Asbaghi’s management, operating as both a right-back and right wing-back as the Tykes endure a tough campaign after last season’s memorable season.

Now, as per the Daily Mail, Brittain is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Barnsley’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Swansea City are all rumoured to be keen on the former MK Dons star.

The report adds that the Tykes also hold an option to extend his deal by another 12 months, with his current contract up in the summer of 2023. Not only that, but Barnsley are likely to be reluctant to let him go.

A star out wide

Last season, Brittain was of great importance to Barnsley. He and Callum Styles starred in the wing-back roles for Valerien Ismael’s side, helping fire the Tykes to the play-offs.

As well as proving a threat going forward with eight assists in 68 games for the Oakwell outfit, Brittain is also defensively sound, boasting 1.6 tackles and 1.8 clearances per game. He shows no fear in carrying the ball forward and averages 1.1 key passes per game, showing his attacking threat (WhoScored).

It awaits to be seen how his situation pans out this month, with Blackburn, Stoke and Swansea all intriguing options for the Bedford-born talent.