Morecambe are targeting a move for Celtic’s Osaze Urhoghide, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Morecambe want to take the young defender on loan for the rest of the season.

Urhoghide, 20, made the move to Celtic over the summer from League One side Sheffield Wednesday on a four-year contract.

However, he has struggled for game time since his switch to Glasgow and could head out the exit door on a temporary basis between now and the end of the transfer window.

Story so far

Urhoghide started his career at AFC Wimbledon and penned his first professional deal with the London club in 2018.

He never made a first-team appearance for the Dons despite being a regular for them at various youth levels during his time at the club.

The youngster was released in 2019 and subsequently earned himself a move to Sheffield Wednesday after impressing the Owls on trial.

Sheffield Wednesday spell

Urhoghide made his debut for the Yorkshire club in an FA Cup win away at Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion during the 2019/20 season.

He went on to make 21 appearances for Wednesday in total, 17 of which came in the last campaign before they were relegated from the Championship.

Morecambe move?

Celtic may want him to go and get some more experience under his belt and a loan move to Morecambe would enable him to get some game time.

The Shrimps are currently fighting for their lives in the third tier under former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson.

Next up for the North West side is an away trip to Urhoghide’s former club Wimbledon this weekend.