Rochdale are keen on Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

Rochdale have become the latest Football League club to be credited with an interest in the Scottish Premiership man.

Campbell, 20, has been linked with Bolton Wanderers, Forest Green Rovers and Port Vale over recent days, as reported by Football Insider.

Aberdeen have a decision to make on his immediate future in this transfer window.

Story so far

Campbell has been on the books at Pittodrie for his whole career to date and has risen up through the youth ranks of the Dons.

He was handed his first-team debut in May 2017 at the age of just 17 in a league game against Celtic and became their youngster ever player.

The Scotland youth international has since made 72 appearances in all competitions to date, 10 of which have come this season under Stephen Glass.

Rochdale keen?

Rochdale are currently 17th in the League Two table after a tough first-half of the season under Robbie Stockdale.

They have recently lost striker Jake Beesley to Championship side Blackpool, whilst their midfielder Aaron Morley is being linked with a move to Bolton Wanderers.

The North-West side are in need of a couple of reinforcements this month to bolster their ranks and Campbell could be seen as someone to boost their options in midfield.

He has already racked up a decent number of matches under his belt so far in his career and has the potential to develop in the future.