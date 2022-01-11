Sunderland and Middlesbrough are among a clutch of clubs interested in Hamilton Academical defender Jamie Hamilton, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The youngster is wanted by plenty of English clubs in this transfer window.

Hamilton, 19, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

His side face a big battle to keep hold of him this winter and may have to cash in on him this month to avoid losing him for nothing.

Who else is interested?

TEAMtalk suggest that Hamilton is a wanted man in the Premier League with the likes of Liverpool, Brighton, Brentford, Newcastle and Burnley mentioned in their report.

In terms of other Football League clubs, Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool have also been credited with an interest, along with Scottish Premiership sides Celtic, Hibernian and Aberdeen.

Story so far

Hamilton has risen up through the academy of the Accies and was a key player for them at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team in 2019.

He has since gone on to make 64 appearances in all competitions to date despite his young age and has chipped in with three goals.

Middlesbrough and Sunderland’s chances of landing him?

Middlesbrough are in their first transfer window under Chris Wilder and he has been looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Sunderland, on the other hand, are looking to finally gain promotion from League One this term and the North East pair could both see Hamilton as a good long-term addition.

However, there is plenty of competition for his services and whoever wins the race for his signature will have to bat away some serious interest from elsewhere.