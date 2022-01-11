MK Dons have identified targets to replace Andy Fisher, according to MK Citizen reporter Toby Lock on Twitter (see tweet below).

As for a Fisher replacement, #MKDons hope* to have someone in before the Portsmouth game. Targets already identified, but with the late notice of the bid, can't be in for tomorrow night's game. *You know what transfer deals are like, especially January ones — Toby Lock (@Citizen_Toby) January 10, 2022

MK Dons are poised to lose their current number one goalkeeper to Championship side Swansea City, as exclusively revealed by The72 yesterday.

Fisher, 23, has been the Dons’ first-choice of the past couple of seasons and will leave big boots to fill.

Liam Manning’s side have also let stopper Laurie Walker head out the exit door to Stevenage already this month so are in big need of some reinforcements in that department as soon as possible.

MK Dons situation

MK Dons have had a solid first-half of the season in League One and are currently 7th in the table, three points off the top six.

Manning has carried on the good work Russell Martin did at Stadium MK last term and they have their sights firmly set on promotion to the Championship.

Losing Fisher will be a blow to their chances but Lock claims the club hope to bring in his replacement before their game against Portsmouth this weekend.

The Dons have already delved into the transfer window to land Wolves winger Theo Corbeanu on loan after his impressive spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

Targets identified

Fisher is a goalkeeper who uses his feet and his predecessor will need to possess the same qualities to fit in with Manning’s style of play.

It will be interesting to see who MK Dons have in mind as they look to bring in a new stopper this week.