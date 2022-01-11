Tranmere Rovers could move in for Burton Albion striker Kane Hemmings, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Burton. Hemmings. Snag with Salford move. Tranmere may step in here … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 10, 2022

Tranmere Rovers have joined Salford City in the chase for the League One attacker.

Hemmings, 30, is out of contract at the end of this season and may well move on in this transfer window.

He has scored five goals in 21 appearances during the first-half of this campaign.

Burton situation

Hemmings has been a key player since joining the Brewers in August 2020 and scored 15 goals in all competitions last term.

However, his long-term future is up in the air at the moment and Burton’s website revealed over the weekend that the club had accepted a bid for him.

Salford appear to be the unnamed side that made an offer and Nixon now claims that their pursuit of him has hit a snag and their League Two rivals Tranmere could swoop in instead.

Career to date

Hemmings is from Burton and started his career at Tamworth as a youngster before Rangers lured him up to Scotland in 2008.

He spent five years on the books at Ibrox and went on to play 10 times for their first-team. The forward has since played for Cowedenbeath, Barnsley, Oxford United, Mansfield Town, Notts County and Dundee.

What now?

Salford and Tranmere are both keen to snap him up this winter and it will be interesting to see who wins the race for his signature.

Burton will have to replace him before the end of the transfer window if he does end up heading for the exit door.