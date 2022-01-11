Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says John-Joe O’Toole has received an offer from a League One club, as per the club’s official website.

Mansfield Town are facing a battle to tie him down to a longer contract this month.

O’Toole, 33, joined the League Two side in October on a deal until January and has been a hit since his free transfer switch.

He has scored three goals in 11 games for the Stags and has helped them rise up the league table.

‘Very difficult’…

Clough has provided an update on his situation:

“It’s very amicable. We’re trying to get a deal that is acceptable but he has a very, very good offer from a team in the league above. It’s going to be very difficult for us to match that deal but we’re still talking and we’re still trying.

“He’s officially still in contract with us until the 22nd of January so he’s got another two weeks with us which we hope [in which time] he’ll keep playing and then we can keep working on things. We said at the weekend, a decision has got to be made in the next few days.”

Career so far

O’Toole is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has turned out to be a useful addition for Mansfield over the past couple of months.

He has racked up 477 appearances in his career to date and has also played for the likes of Watford, Colchester United, Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town in the past.

Clough actually managed him at his former club Burton Albion as well, which is where the former Republic of Ireland youth international was released from at the end of last term.

What next for Mansfield?

Mansfield will be hoping they can see off competition from the unnamed League One club and sort out a new deal for O’Toole.

They are back in action tonight against Swindon Town at home, followed by a home fixture against Walsall this weekend.

Clough’s men are currently 9th in the league table and are three points off the top six.