Barnsley and Luton Town are keen on Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The Northern Ireland international is attracting plenty of interest from Championship clubs this month.

Derby County, Reading and Blackpool have also mentioned in TEAMtalk’s report as potential suitors in this transfer window.

Jones, 27, only moved to the DW Stadium in the summer but has struggled to make an impact with Leam Richardson’s side during the first-half of this season.

Wigan story so far

Wigan swooped to sign the Northern Ireland international in August from Rangers and he penned a three-year contract with the North West club.

He has failed to score for them in 17 appearances in all competitions though and struggles for a starting place in their side.

Clubs in the division above are being linked with a potential swoop for him this winter but a move depends on whether the Latics are open for him to leave so soon into his time there.

Career to date

Jones started out as a youngster at Middlesbrough but only made one first-team appearance for the North East outfit. Instead, he had loan spells away at Hartlepool United and Cambridge United to gain experience before switching to Scotland on a permanent basis to join Kilmarnock.

He was a hit during his time with Killie and earned a move to Rangers a few years later. However, the winger failed to make an impression at Ibrox and was loaned out to League One with Sunderland last term before Wigan snapped him up.