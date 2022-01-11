QPR are closing in on the loan signing of Derby County’s David Marshall, reports Alex Crook.

QPR have run into a goalkeeper crisis after their recent FA Cup win over Rotherham United. Regular goalkeeper Seny Dieng is away with Senegal for AFCON and so Jordan Archer stepped in between the sticks, only to pick up a shoulder injury during the penalty shoot-out.

The R’s won the penalty shoot-out courtesy of Archer’s final save of the night. But he looks set to spend some time on the sidelines, leaving Mark Warburton with only one first-team goalkeeper in youngster Joe Walsh.

But talkSPORT reporter Crook has revealed that the R’s are closing in on the loan signing of Derby County’s outcasted keeper Marshall, who looks set to join on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

He tweeted yesterday:

Marshall to the rescue…

The 36-year-old Marshall is one of several first-team goalkeepers at Pride Park. After making 33 Championship appearances for the Rams last season he’s since been exiled by Wayne Rooney, with the Scot having not made a single appearance all season.

Formerly of the likes of Celtic, Cardiff City, Hull City and Wigan Athletic, Marshall has spoken candidly about his desire to leave the club this month, with his contract out at the end of the season.

And now he looks set to seal that transfer exit with a temporary move to QPR – it would’ve been an unlikely move at the start of the season but QPR need an experience name in goal to cover recent losses, and there’s few available options with more experience than Marshall.

He could yet prove to be something of a cult hero if he can come in, and put in some decent performances before the likes of Archer and Dieng are back and available for selection.