Blackburn Rovers and Chile star Ben Brereton Diaz is said to be on the radars of both Barcelona and Real Madrid, reports coming out of Spain suggest.

Brereton Diaz has been the talk of the Championship this season. His rise from an under-scoring winger at Ewood Park to a prolific goal-scorer for both Rovers and and his newfound national team Chile is a story for the ages, and the story isn’t stopping there.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs leading up to this month – as any striker who’s scored 20 league goals in the first half of the season would be.

The likes of Sevilla, West Ham, Brighton and even the world’s richest club Newcastle United have been linked. But now, reports coming out of Spain have suggested that both Barca and Real Madrid are tracking Brereton Diaz’s progression at Ewood Park.

What to make of the rumours?

It should be said that Barca and Madrid aren’t the giants of European football that they used to be. Losing both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo respectively has somewhat dampened the charm of either side but they remain attractive destinations nevertheless, and in need of young and talented players.

Brereton Diaz is just that. It’s easy to forget that he’s only 22 years old given how long he’s been about on the Championship scene, but the striker doesn’t turn 23 until April and by that time he’ll be nearing the end of his Rovers contract.

Tony Mowbray’s side do of course have the option of extending it by a further year, and given their unlikely promotion bid, it seems unlikely that they’ll entertain any bids for their star man midway through the season.

But Brereton Diaz’s links to Barca and Madrid are a sign of just how well he’s playing at the moment – up next for Rovers is a trip to Cardiff City this weekend.