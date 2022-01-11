Middlesbrough defender Neil Taylor is expected to extend his stay at the club until the end of the season, reports Football Insider.

Taylor, 32, became Chris Wilder’s first signing as Middlesbrough boss when he joined on a free back in November.

Since, the former Wales international has featured only twice in the Championship but he’s thoroughly impressed, leading to a number of Championship clubs being linked with him.

He only signed a short-term deal with Boro and so, the likes of West Brom, Bristol City and Coventry City were all looking into a potential deal to sign Taylor this month.

But Football Insider have now revealed that Taylor is set to extend his Middlesbrough contract until the end of this season.

Rolling back the years…

Taylor is best known for his time at Swansea City. He featured well over 100 times in the league for the club and made his name as a pacey and attacking-minded left-back with the club.

He secured a move to Aston Villa during the 2016/17 season and would enjoy a couple of good seasons at Villa Park, before injury started to creep in.

During the 2019/20 season, Taylor featured just 14 times in the league and then last season in the Premier League he made just one appearance, leading to his release at the end of the campaign.

But Taylor has since found a new oppurtunity at Middlesbrough and he’s so far grabbed it with both hands, and having him around until the end of the season will be a huge boost for Boro as they look to secure a top-six finish.

Up next for them is a home game v Reading this weekend.