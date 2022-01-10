Bradford City are set to sign attacking midfielder Jamie Walker, with the Hearts man travelling to Valley Parade to finalise the move.

Football Scotland has reported that Bradford City are set to bring Walker in to bolster their ranks.

It first emerged last week that Bantams boss Derek Adams is a big admirer of the former Wigan Athletic man. Now, the attacking midfielder is said to be on his way down to Bradford to finalise a move to Valley Parade.

Walker is poised to make the move to the League Two side as he bids to pick up regular game time elsewhere. He is set to seal a loan deal with the Bantams with his Hearts deal running out at the end of the campaign.

With Walker on his way down to Valley Parade, it will be hoped that the deal can be completed with no late hiccups as Adams strives to bolster his ranks where possible this month.

A fresh attacking option

Adams will be getting a versatile attacker in Walker.

The Edinburgh-born ace mainly plays as an attacking midfielder or out on the left-wing. However, he has been deployed on the right-hand side plenty of times before and has even operated as a striker previously.

He has plenty of experience at a good level, playing 141 times in the Scottish Premiership. Across two separate spells with Hearts, he has scored 55 goals and laid on 43 assists in 240 games.

He has experience of playing in England too, spending time on loan with both Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United.