Stoke City are set to sign Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan in the next 24 hours, The Telegraph’s John Percy has said.

Harwood-Bellis, 19, linked up with Belgian outfit RSC Anderlecht in the summer after a strong loan spell with Stoke City’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Since arriving in Belgium, the Manchester City loanee has played 19 times for Vincent Kompany’s side. In the process, he has helped keep three clean sheets and chipped in with two assists, but his game time has been limited in recent weeks.

Now, as per The Telegraph reporter Percy, Harwood-Bellis is set to link up with Stoke City in the next 24 hours.

Stoke expect to complete the loan signing of Man City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the next 24 hours. Medical scheduled for today. Game at Barnsley on Wednesday in doubt due to Covid cases at Oakwell #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 10, 2022

With a medical scheduled and a deal seemingly in place, it awaits to be seen if the Potters can get a deal done to bolster their defensive ranks.

A promising talent

At only 19, Harwood-Bellis already has a strong amount of football under his belt.

He has played 40 times for Manchester City’s U23 side, also featuring eight times for Pep Guardiola’s senior side. As well as that, he played 19 times during his loan spell with Blackburn last year and has added another 19 games of high-level first-team football with Anderlecht.

What could he bring to Michael O’Neill’s side?

As a product of Manchester City’s academy, Harwood-Bellis is comfortable on the ball and has a decent range of passing. So far this season, he boasts a pass success percentage of 87.7% and averages 47.7 passes per game.

Not only that, but he has also averaged 1.1 interceptions and 1.6 successful aerial duels per game (stats via WhoScored).