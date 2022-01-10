Millwall are said to have seen a bid rejected by Fortuna Sittard for attacking midfielder Zian Flemming.

That’s according to Dutch news outlet Voetbal International, who say Millwall have seen an offer of €1.3m (just under £1.1m) rejected for Flemming.

It awaits to be seen if the Championship side will return with another bid for the attacking midfielder, though it is said that Fortuna Sittard aren’t planning on letting Flemming leave “easily”.

Flemming, who can play as a striker as well as an attacking midfielder, has been a mainstay in Sjors Ultee’s side this season.

It hasn’t been an easy campaign for Fortuna Sittard so far. The Dutch outfit currently sit second-bottom of the Eredivisie in 17th place after 18 games. Flemming has played 13 times across all competitions, chipping in with two goals and three assists.

Previous English interest

This isn’t the first time Millwall have been credited with interest in the former Ajax youngster.

Gary Rowett revealed during the summer that the Lions turned down the chance to sign Flemming. Not only that, but fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest were said to have seen bids rejected for the Dutchman, while Barnsley were also mentioned as potential suitors.

The links with a move to England came after a thoroughly impressive 2020/21 campaign for Flemming. The 23-year-old ace scored 15 goals and laid on seven assists in 35 games across all competitions, starring for Fortuna Sittard as they managed to finish in 11th place, staving off relegation and finishing only six points away from the European play-off spots.