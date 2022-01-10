Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke is said to be among the options being considered by Newcastle United as Eddie Howe hunts a new striker.

It emerged from Sky Sports News on Monday that Bournemouth hotshot Solanke is among those on the Magpies’ radar this month.

Eddie Howe is determined to add some more firepower to his ranks, with former Cherries star Callum Wilson set for two months on the sidelines. Newcastle’s desperate need for a new striker was highlighted at the weekend when they were on the receiving end of a hefty FA Cup upset, losing 1-0 to League One side Cambridge United.

Now, one man they could turn to as they bid to solve their attacking problems is Solanke.

The 24-year-old has become one of the Championship’s most dangerous strikers. Solanke has netted a thoroughly impressive 19 goals in 26 games across all competitions this season. His impressive tally to date means he has already beaten his previous tally of 15 goals last season.

A crucial player for Parker…

Given just how important Solanke’s goals have been for Bournemouth this season, Scott Parker will surely be determined to hold onto the striker beyond the end of the January transfer window.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea man is contracted to the club until the end of the 2023/24 campaign and it looks as though he will only get better.

Solanke struggled for goals upon his breakthrough into senior football but is starting to show exactly why he was so highly rated as a youngster. He has a crucial role to play in the Cherries’ bid to return to the Premier League, so it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out over the course of the month.