Hartlepool United and Rotherham United have agreed a loan deal for young Millers’ defender Jake Hull, as per Football Insider.

Hull, 20, has spent much of the first half of this season out on loan with Guiseley, picking up experience away from Rotherham United.

Now, it has been claimed that the young centre-back is set for a step up to League Two.

Football Insider states that the Millers have agreed to send Hull on loan to Hartlepool United.

“Several” League Two sides are said to have shown an interest in signing the Rotherham starlet on loan for the rest of the season, but it looks as though Graeme Lee’s side have won the battle for his services.

Guiseley loan spell

Hull linked up with the National League North side in the early stages of the season, giving him the chance to play regular first-team football away from the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Across all competitions, the Sheffield-born youngster played 19 times for Guiseley, chipping in with one goal in the process. He also helped joint managers Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill keep five clean sheets in the National League North.

A step up…

Should a move to Hartlepool go through, it will be interesting to see how Hull fares in the Football League.

He is yet to make his league debut for the Millers but has put in some decent displays in the EFL Trophy. If he can impress with Hartlepool United, it could do wonders for his first-team prospects with Rotherham as he looks to take the next step in his development.