Andrew Fisher is heading to Swansea City to undergo a medical ahead of his move from MK Dons, The72 can exclusively reveal.

Fisher, 23, has been in fine form for MK Dons in League One this season. The Englishman has kept six clean sheets in his 23 league outings, having been heavily linked with a move to Swansea City in the build up to this month’s transfer window.

The Swans are managed by former Dons manager Russell Martin and now he’s due to reunite with one of his former players in Fisher, who is set to undergo a medical with Swansea City ahead of a permanent move from MK Dons, The72 has learned.

Swansea currently sit in 17th place of the Championship table after a run of three-straight defeats.

Swansea’s goalkeeping woes…

Martin started the season with Steven Benda in goal. But he was soon dropped for Ben Hamer who for a while proved solid in between the sticks, but has since become inconsistent.

Now though, the Swans look set to get a new no.1 in Fisher and for Martin, he’s a player who knows his style of play and will be able to further compliment it.

Up next for Swansea City is a trip to Huddersfield Town this weekend.