Cheltenham Town look set to lose Chris Hussey, with the full-back finalising a move to League Two side Port Vale.

That’s according to Gloucestershire Live, who have revealed that Cheltenham Town accepted a “five-figure” bid for Hussey last week.

The Robins’ boss Michael Duff confirmed the offer at the weekend, stating it had been accepted and that the ball is now in the left-back’s court.

Now, the report has stated that Hussey is in the process of finalising the move to Vale Park.

The move would bring an end to Hussey’s three-and-a-half-year affiliation with Cheltenham, so it awaits to be seen if the finishing touches can be put on a deal. The London-born ace has been with the club since July 2018, playing 155 times across all competitions along the way.

A blow for the Robins

Hussey, 33, has maintained his place in Duff’s starting XI since their promotion to League One last year.

So far this season, the left-sided star has played 28 times across all competitions. 23 of those appearances have come as League One starts, chipping in with two assists along the way.

Duff stated that Hussey isn’t a player he wants to lose this month. However, with a bid accepted and it now down to the player to make a decision, it seems as though a move could be sealed.

Hussey’s last appearance for Cheltenham looks to have come in their 1-1 draw against Burton Albion at the weekend.