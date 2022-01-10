QPR striker Lyndon Dykes is attracting interest from a host of sides including Newcastle United and Bournemouth, TEAMtalk has claimed.

Dykes, 26, has been an important player for QPR this season.

His goals have helped Mark Warburton’s side in their bid to push for the play-offs. Across all competitions, the striker has netted seven goals and laid on two assists in 21 outings, with his aerial prowess and link-up play playing a crucial role in Warburton’s system.

Now, it has emerged that the Scottish international’s performances are attracting interest from elsewhere.

TEAMtalk states that a number of sides are monitoring his situation at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. QPR’s Championship rivals Bournemouth are said to be keen, as are Premier League sides Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Norwich City. Scottish Premiership title holders Rangers are also said to be in the pursuit.

With a host of clubs said to be eyeing Dykes, it awaits to be seen if any of the interest is made concrete with an approach this month.

A key player for QPR…

With QPR holding ambitions of promotion this season, they will surely be determined to hold on to Dykes this month at all costs.

The Australian-born striker has been an important player for the R’s since joining from Livingston, netting 19 goals and laying on seven assists in 64 games for the club.

Dykes is Rangers’ top goalscorer so far this season and although fellow strikers Andre Gray and Charlie Austin have chipped in with goals as well, losing the number nine would be a big blow to their promotion hopes, so it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out in the coming days and weeks.