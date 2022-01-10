Stoke City and Fulham are keen on Blackpool winger Josh Bowler, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Blackpool could face a battle to keep hold of the former Everton man this winter with Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest also credited with an interest.

Bowler, 22, has been a hit at Bloomfield Road since making the move to the Seasiders over the summer.

He has made 29 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of the season, scoring two goals and gaining three assists.

Career to date

Bowler started his career with spells as a youngster at Fulham and Aldershot Town before his move to QPR in 2013. He then spent four years on the books of the R’s and was a key player at various youth levels for them.

He made one first-team appearance for the London club before earning a move to the Premier League with Everton in 2017.

The Surrey-born man never played for the Toffees at senior side but gained experience out on loan at Hull City during the 2019/20 season.

Bowler made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers but couldn’t prevent them from being relegated to League One under Grant McCann.

Blackpool move

He returned to Goodison Park after his spell at the MKM Stadium ended but was released by the Merseyside outfit at the end of last season.

Blackpool swooped in to sign him on a free transfer and that decision has paid off for Neil Critchley’s side and he is enjoying a new lease of life with the Tangerines.