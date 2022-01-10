West Brom reporter Steve Madeley says that Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone ‘will almost certainly be gone’ at the end of this season.

Johnstone, 28, has featured 24 times in the Championship for West Brom this season.

The England shot-stopper’s future has been a pressing issue for Valerien Ismael’s side throughout the campaign – his contract is out at the end of the season and Johnstone has had no shortage of Premier League suitors.

Recent reports have linked the likes of Southampton, West Ham and Spurs with Johnstone.

There’s been suggestions that West Brom could look to sell Johnstone this month. But now, The Athletic reporter Madeley has revealed that Johnstone is likely to see out the season with West Brom.

He wrote in a recent report (via West Brom News):

“Johnstone will almost certainly be gone at the end of the season with discussions over a new deal not having progressed and his contract due to expire in the summer.”

The end of a saga…

Johnstone is no doubt a fine keeper and it’d be foolish for West Brom not to want him to stick around.

But his future has been a talking point for the club for too long now and fans will surely want to see the end of it, and to see Johnstone’s long-term successor come into place.

Ismael has a few option already at the club in the likes of Alex Palmer, and Josh Griffiths who is currently out on loan at Lincoln City.

Although cashing in on Johnstone this month would’ve made financial sense, keeping him around for the season will greatly bolster the Baggies’ chances of promotion this season.

They’re next in action against QPR this weekend.