Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup last night, with on loan Middlesbrough man Djed Spence standing out.

Nottingham Forest welcomed Arsenal to the City Ground last night. The Gunners were looking to make progress in the FA Cup but came up against a formidable Forest side, who proved the better side on the night.

Steve Cooper’s men were patient out of possession and eventually took their chance on 83 minutes when second half substitute Lewis Grabban scored the game’s winning goal.

For Arsenal, it was a disappointing outcome but for the Reds it was a thoroughly deserved win.

And there were some exceptional player performances within the Forest side, but none stood out more so than Spence.

The 21-year-old was up and down the right side, turning defence into attack at every given oppurtunity and gaining plaudits from everyone who watched.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about his performance:

In what was unbelievable team performance last night if I had to pick the player who stood out most it’s gotta be Djed Spence was causing havoc for Arsenal all night and absolutely pocketed Martinelli he’s just unbelievable love you king 👑👑 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/nop5hCjbLS — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) January 10, 2022

Have we had a better loan player we have had than Spence..? Who comes close?#nffc — Pank (@Panks80) January 10, 2022

Would genuinely be perfectly fine with us spending £20m on Djed Spence tomorrow, have to move heaven and earth to keep him #NFFC — Alex🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@NFFCAlex) January 10, 2022

Slept on it #NFFC thoughts: Second half excellent. Yates grew in the second 45. Jack Colback deserves special praise, Saka barely had a kick. Garner faultless, Spence awesome and Samba redundant. The back three impressive and Davis looks a handful. Enjoyable CG night. — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) January 10, 2022

Djed Spence diving on top of the celebration tells me all I need to know about how much he loves playing here. 🔴⚪#nffc Sign him now! https://t.co/1X3RK2Kll7 — Oregon Mtn Guy (@ORMtnGuy) January 10, 2022

We’re all gonna be crying when boro take back spence at the end of the season, not a chance they will sell him to us now after that performance #nffc — Dan (@danbright88) January 10, 2022