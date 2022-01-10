Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup last night, with on loan Middlesbrough man Djed Spence standing out.

Nottingham Forest welcomed Arsenal to the City Ground last night. The Gunners were looking to make progress in the FA Cup but came up against a formidable Forest side, who proved the better side on the night.

Steve Cooper’s men were patient out of possession and eventually took their chance on 83 minutes when second half substitute Lewis Grabban scored the game’s winning goal.

For Arsenal, it was a disappointing outcome but for the Reds it was a thoroughly deserved win.

And there were some exceptional player performances within the Forest side, but none stood out more so than Spence.

The 21-year-old was up and down the right side, turning defence into attack at every given oppurtunity and gaining plaudits from everyone who watched.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about his performance: