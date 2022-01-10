Rotherham United have identified potential replacements for if Freddie Ladapo leaves, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United have plans in place for if their key striker heads out the exit door in this transfer window.

Ladapo, 28, has handed in a transfer request, as announced on the club’s official website last week.

The forward has scored 12 goals in all competitions during the first-half of this season but his future at the New York Stadium is hanging in the balance now.

Rotherham situation

Rotherham are currently fighting for promotion at the top end of League One and sit top of the tree right now.

The Millers are joint-top with Sunderland and are five points above 3rd place Wigan Athletic who have three games in hand on them.

Ladapo’s future?

Ladapo has been with the Yorkshire club since 2019 having previously played for Crystal Palace, Southend United and Plymouth Argyle.

He is a proven goal scorer at League One level and managed 17 goals during the 2018/19 to fire Rotherham to promotion to the Championship.

The attacker is well on the way to beating his tally from that season this term but is now eyeing up a surprise departure.

What now?

The Rotherham Advertiser say no club has made a move for Ladapo this month yet and whoever does would have to fork out money.

It will be interesting to see if there are any takers and the Millers have players in their sights if he does end up moving on this winter.