Colchester United boss Hayden Mullins says Sylvester Jasper will explore his options in a higher division after heading back to Fulham, as per a report by Gazette.

Colchester United won’t be bringing him back for the second-half of this season.

Jasper, 20, was a hit with the U’s after linking up with them over the summer to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He made 24 appearances for the League Two club in all competitions and chipped in with three goals and two assists.

‘Explore things in a higher division’…

Mullins has said: “Sylv’s loan was up and I think he wants to explore things in a higher division which is fine. That’s football. We thank him for his services and I spoke to Sylv on the phone.”

What next?

Jasper proved his worth in the fourth tier and could now look to test himself higher up the football pyramid. It will be interesting to see if a League One club makes a move for him between now and the end of the transfer window.

Story so far

The Bulgaria Under-21 international started his career in the academy at QPR before switching to Fulham.

He was handed his senior debut by the London club in an FA Cup clash against Manchester City in January 2020 and signed his first professional contract in August of the same year.

Jasper went on to play a further two games for the Cottagers before he was loaned out to Colchester.

Colchester situation

Losing one of their key players is a blow to the U’s. They are currently in 22nd place in the table and face a battle for survival this term.

Mullins’ men are only three points above the relegation zone where Oldham Athletic and Scunthorpe United are sat right now.