Cheltenham Town are poised to sign Aston Villa youngster Aaron Ramsey on loan, according to a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town are set to land the teenager on a deal until the end of the season.

Ramsey, 18, is heading to League One to get some first-team experience under his belt with the Robins.

His brother, Jacob, has already broken into Aston Villa’s senior side and he will be looking to follow suit in the future.

Story so far

Ramsey joined his current club at the age of eight and has since risen up through the academy. He has been a regular at various youth levels and was handed his first professional contract in March 2021.

He made his debut for Villa in a Carabao Cup clash away at League Two side Barrow earlier in this campaign and has since gone on to make a further three appearances for the Midlands club.

Cheltenham move on the horizon

Cheltenham are currently mid-table in League One after a solid first-half of this season. They were promoted from the fourth tier last term under Michael Duff and have adapted well to the step up in division.

The Gloucestershire outfit have been busy so far this month bolstering their squad, signing the likes of Dan Llundulu from Southampton, Charlie Brown from MK Dons and Kion Etete from Tottenham Hotspur.

What next?

Duff’s side are back in action this weekend against Charlton Athletic at home and will be looking for their first league win of 2022.

They then have tough games against promotion chasing duo Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic before heading into February.