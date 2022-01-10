Carlisle United are interested in Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden, as detailed in a report by Football Scotland.

Carlisle United are among ‘several’ Football League clubs keen on the Scottish Championship hotshot.

Rudden, 21, has been a hit so far this season and has scored 10 goals in 24 games in all competitions.

He is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent next summer as things stand.

Who else is interested?

Football Scotland say Motherwell and St Johnstone have both seen bids rejected for him recently, whilst two other unnamed Scottish Premiership sides are also believed to be interested.

Story so far

Rudden started his career at Rangers and rose up through the academy of the Glasgow giants. He never made a senior appearance for the Ibrox club but was a regular for them at various youth levels.

The attacker had loan spells away at Falkirk and Plymouth Argyle to get some experience under his belt.

He then moved on to Partick Thistle on a permanent basis in January 2020 on a two-and-a-half year deal and has since been a key player for the Jags.

Carlisle keen?

Carlisle are battling for their Football League status this term and have already delved into the transfer market recently to sign Joel Senior and Omari Patrick.

The Cumbrians are currently 19th in the League Two table and are six points above the relegation zone.

Next up for Keith Millen’s side is a home clash against Crawley Town this weekend.