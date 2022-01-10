Barnsley have rejected a bid by Hibernian for Toby Sibbick, as per a report by Football Scotland (cited from SportsMail).

Barnsley are looking to offload the defender before the end of the transfer window.

However, they have rebuffed an approach from Hibs as it was below their valuation of him.

Sibbick, 22, has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Tykes during the first-half of this season but has fallen down the pecking order under new boss Poya Asbaghi.

Barnsley situation

The Yorkshire side swooped to sign the versatile defender in 2019 following their promotion from League One under Daniel Stendel.

He has since gone on to play 57 times for them in all competitions and has chipped in with a single goal.

Sibbick has also been loaned out to Hearts and KV Oostende to get some game time under his belt during his time on the books at Oakwell.

He is under contract until 2023 meaning he still has another season left on his deal after this one.

Wimbledon days

Sibbick started his career at AFC Wimbledon and rose up through the academy of the London side.

He made his first-team debut in 2017 and went on to play 37 games for the Dons’ senior side in all competitions before his move to the Championship.

What now?

Hibs have identified him as a potential signing this month as Shaun Maloney looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

The Edinburgh outfit will have to cough up more money to lure him to up to Scotland though.