Middlesbrough want to sign Rangers defender Jack Simpson on loan, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

Middlesbrough are ready to land the centre-back before the end of the transfer window.

Simpson, 25, is down the pecking order at Ibrox and his side are expected to offload him before the end of the month.

He has made four appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, three of which have come in the league.

Story so far

Rangers swooped to sign him in January 2021 from AFC Bournemouth and he went on to play seven times for the Glasgow giants last term under their former boss Steven Gerrard.

However, he has since found game time hard to come by in this campaign and Boro would like to offer him an escape route this winter.

Simpson penned a contract until 2025 and may well still be seen as a decent long-term option for his current club.

Early career

The former England youth international joined Bournemouth at the age of 12 and rose up through the academy of his local side.

He was a regular for the Cherries at various youth levels and was handed his first professional deal in 2015.

Simpson went on to make 35 appearances in all competitions for their first-team before Rangers lured him up to Scotland.

Middlesbrough switch?

A move to Middlesbrough could now be on the horizon and Chris Wilder is keen to loan him in for the remainder of the season to boost his defensive department.

Boro are currently 7th in the Championship table and are a single point outside the top six.