MK Dons are in advanced talks to sign West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry on loan, reports Football Insider.

Coventry, 21, spent the first half of the season on loan with Peterborough United in the Championship.

He featured 12 times for the club before West Ham recalled him prematurely, but now the Republic of Ireland U21 man could be about to secure his third loan move away from the club with a move to MK Dons.

Football Insider report that the League One side are in advanced talks to sign Coventry on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, with a deal expected to go through in the coming days.

Coventry has spent time on loan in League One before with Lincoln City during the 2019/20 campaign.

Dons preparing?

Liam Manning’s MK Dons currently sit in 7th-place of the table. Heading into this month though they’ve seen a couple of their key players linked with moves away, one being central midfielder Matt O’Riley.

He’s been linked with a host of Championship clubs (Sky Sports live transfer blog, 31.12.21)and the Dons’ pursuit of Coventry could well be in preparation for if they lose O’Riley unexpectedly this month.

But Coventry is more of a defensive-minded midfielder and so it’s likely that Coventry is simply coming in to bolster Manning’s options in the middle, as they bid for promotion into the Championship.

Despite losing previous manager Russell Martin in the summer, the Dons have taken their game to the next level under Manning and look like dark horses for a top-six spot come the end of this season.

Up next for them is a home game v AFC Wimbledon.