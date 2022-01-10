Blackpool are close to announcing the signing of Rochdale attacker Jake Beesley for a six-figure fee, reports Football Insider.

Beesley, 25, was linked with a move to Blackpool over the weekend.

Since, Football Insider have revealed that the attacker has undergone his medical with the Championship club, and that signing is expected to be announced soon.

The Englishman has scored nine goals in 21 League Two outings for Rochdale this season, claiming two assists as well.

Last season he scored six in his 27 League One outings for the club as Rochdale were relegated, whilst Blackpool were promoted into the Championship.

Forward competition…

Blackpool have some potent attackers in their ranks. But this season in the Championship they’ve not been so prolific, scoring just 27 goals in their 26 Championship fixtures.

Jerry Yates is their current top scorer in the league with seven and Shayne Lavery is their next highest-scoring player with six in the league.

Neil Critchley has relied heavily upon those two but adding another striker to their ranks in Beesley will give the side some much-needed depth and competition too.

He’s a very similar player to Yates in that he’s a well-rounded striker, able to hold up play but also able to run in behind defences.

Blackpool have made a lot of keen signings from lower leagues in recent seasons so expect them to have done their due diligence with Beesley, and expect him to prove a shrewd signing for the club.

Up next for the Seasiders is a trip to Barnsley in the Championship this weekend.