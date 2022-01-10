Wolves midfielder Ryan Giles is wanted by all of Hull City, QPR and Swansea City this month, reports talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Giles, 21, began the season on loan at Cardiff City. He went on to feature 21 times for the Bluebirds in the Championship, grabbing an impressive nine assists from midfield.

He’s since returned to the Molineux and now he looks poised to leave the club on loan again this month, with talkSPORT reporter Crook linking all of Hull City, QPR and Swansea City with the Englishman.

Giles is eligible to join any of the above three clubs after he didn’t make it off the bench for Wolves in their FA Cup clash v Sheffield United yesterday:

Despite Cardiff’s struggles, Giles proved to be a really creative outlet for the Welsh club, and his return to Wolves certainly leaves a void in Steve Morison’s side.

But it opens the door for Giles to potentially join a club further up the Championship table with QPR being the highest ranked club of the three linked clubs as it stands.

A move to west London could really give him some promotion-chasing experience in the second half of the campaign. But Giles has already proved himself in a struggling side and so Wolves could yet prefer to send him back to the club, or perhaps send him to Hull City or to Cardiff’s Welsh counterparts Swansea City.

Tricky decision…

Wolves face a dilemma over where to send Giles for the remainder of the season. The club and Giles seemingly have plenty of options after his impressive Cardiff City cameo but his next move must be made with due diligence, as to keep his progression going along nicely.