Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh is being linked with a loan move to Cardiff City.

Drameh, 20, is a graduate of the Fulham youth academy. He joined up with Leeds United in 2020 and has since been plying his trade with the club’s development squad, making his league debut this season.

He’s featured three times in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa this season, and the right-back played a part in yesterday’s FA Cup defeat v West Ham United.

Now though, BBC reporter Adam Pope has revealed that Cardiff City want to take the Englishman on loan, but that a deal is not yet finalised.

He tweeted yesterday:

Right back Cody Drameh linked with loan move to Cardiff City. Not finalised yet we’re told. #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) January 9, 2022

A promising future…

Drameh certainly looks like a player with a lot of potential, and a loan move in the second half of this season could be the ideal next step in his progression.

He’s been slowly introduced into first-team action at Elland Road and he’s so far proved a promising player. He’s also a member of the England U21 set up, having previously played a handful of games for the U20 side.

Having only recently come into Bielsa’s Premier League plans, it could suggest that Drameh is being put in the shop window for a potential loan move this month and Cardiff City look poised to move.

The Bluebirds have undoubtedly struggled this season, and they could do with a handful of recruits in this month’s transfer window to ensure a comfortable finish in the league this season.

Drameh would be a fine acquisition, but they might have to move fast to fend off any competition for his signature.