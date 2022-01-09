Brighton & Hove Albion could recall Ryan Longman from his loan spell at Hull City, with a clutch of Championship sides looking to sign him permanently, The72 can exclusively reveal.

Longman, 21, joined Hull City on a season-long loan last summer, after spending the 2020/21 season with AFC Wimbledon in League One.

He shone for the Dons, and has been in fine form for Hull City of late too, with five goal involvements in his last eight outings (three goals and two assists) – no other U21 full-back or wing-back in the Championship has a higher combined xG or xA per 90 minutes than Longman this season.

Morgan Gibbs-White is one of only three players also achieving similar numbers, and he has Transfermarkt value of £8.1million.

Although a winger, Tigers boss Grant McCann has been utilising Longman in a wing-back role of late, but now The72 has been informed that Brighton could recall Longman this month, and that a host of Championship sides are looking to sign Longman permanently.

Those clubs include Hull City, Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and Huddersfield Town.

Last season with AFC Wimbledon, Longman proved himself to be one of the most exciting attackers in the English Football League, scoring eight in his 44 League One outings, and assisting two in a struggling Dons side that finished the season in 19th.

And he’s made the step up to the Championship with ease this time round. But now Longman could face a contested January with his future currently up in the air.