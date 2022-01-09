Alan Nixon says that there are a few clubs interested in signing Manchester United’s Amad Diallo on loan this month, including Derby County.

Diallo, 19, burst on to the scene with Manchester United last season. But he’s barely featured this time round having made just three Premier League outings, and now he could be about to head out on loan.

Birmingham City are one club to have been linked with a loan move for the Ivorian lately, and now Nixon says that Derby County – or ‘at least’ Wayne Rooney’ – are also interested.

He tweeted earlier today:

A couple of clubs at least in for the lad … one being Derby … or at least their manager … https://t.co/NUb9EY8Ca3 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 9, 2022

Sky Sports’ Fabrizio Romano tweeted earlier today to say that Birmingham City’s move for Diallo will collapse, with the two having not agreed a deal for Diallo to head to St Andrew’s on loan.

But he revealed that the youngster will definitely be leaving Old Trafford on loan this month, and that could pave the way for a temporary move to Pride Park.

Rooney’s getting his man…

Rooney revealed earlier this week that he’s closing in on making his first signing of the January transfer window.

The Rams are set to bring in a fresh face despite their off-field troubles and it could yet prove to be Diallo.

Though Derby could yet face a lot of competition to sign him this month. The likes of Sheffield United were linked with a move in the summer, but that didn’t materialise, and it’s unknown whether they still hold an interest.

But with Birmingham City seemingly out of the race, it’s looking like good news for Rooney.