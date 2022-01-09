Celtic are closing in on a deal to sign Charlotte FC and Australia winger Riley McGree, reports Daily Mail.

McGree, 23, has recently completed a second loan spell with Birmingham City.

The attacker proved a hit among Blues fans whilst on loan last season, and on loan in the first half of this campaign where he featured 13 times in the Championship, scoring and assisting two.

Lee Bowyer was a known fan of McGree’s and he wanted him to remain at the club beyond the first half of the campaign. But McGree would return to parent club Charlotte FC.

Now though, a fresh report from Daily Mail has revealed that Celtic are closing in on a £2million deal to sign McGree, with the Scottish side set to beat a number of Championship clubs to the signing.

Heartbreak for Blues…

Birmingham City have very few creative players in their ranks this season. McGree was one of the few, and it was clear to see why Bowyer was so keen to keep him at the club.

And now seeing Celtic reportedly nearing a £2million deal to sign the Australian could yet frustrate Bowyer and Blues fans.

For just £2million, it could be them who are closing in on the signing of McGree. Instead, Birmingham City continue to stall in the Championship, with a squad that is nowhere near good enough to compete at the higher ends of the table.

Things are looking bleak for Blues at the minute – they return to Championship action against Preston next weekend.