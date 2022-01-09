Wigan Athletic could move for Cambridge United’s Jack Iredale, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Wigan. Trying to tie down Tom Pearce on a new deal. On Preston wanted list. Latics could go for Iredale at Cambridge if Pearce leaves. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 9, 2022

Wigan Athletic have identified the left-back as a possible replacement if Preston North End come calling for Tom Pearce.

Iredale, 25, has been a key player for Mark Bonner’s side over the past couple of seasons.

Read: Hull City boss refuses to be drawn on Wigan Athletic links to Josh Magennis

Cambridge situation

The full-back joined the U’s in 2020 from Carlisle United and helped them gain promotion from League Two during his first year at the club.

He has made 77 appearances in all competitions since his move and has chipped in with five goals and five assists.

The former Australia youth international was part of the Cambridge side who dumped Premier League side Newcastle United out of the FA Cup yesterday.

Career to date

Iredale was born in Scotland but moved to Australia as a youngster which is where he started his football career with stints Perth Glory and ECU Joondalup.

He then moved back to the UK with Greenock Morton in 2017 and spent two years in Scottish Championship side before dropping down into England when Carlisle swooped to sign him.

The defender then had a single season in Cumbria before his move to Cambridgeshire.

Wigan keen?

Wigan have earmarked him as a possible January recruit as they look to bolster their ranks this month. However, the chances of the Latics making a move for him will depend on whether Pearce stays or leaves amid links to Preston.

The ‘Tics are currently 4th in the League One table and are five points off the automatic promotion places.