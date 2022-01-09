Bournemouth are looking into a deal to sign Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore this month, reports The Sun.

Alan Nixon has revealed in a fresh report from The Sun that Championship leaders Bournemouth are weighing up a move for Cardiff City and Wales striker Moore.

Last time round with the Bluebirds he scored 20 Championship goals in 42 outings. But he was then linked with a move to Wolves in the summer and since, Moore and Cardiff have struggled, with the 29-year-old scoring just five in 22 league outings this season.

Cardiff still value the striker at around £10million and Scott Parker’s Bournemouth would only move if that price was a little lower.

They want Moore as back up for Dom Solanke who’s scored 18 goals in the Championship so far this season.

Any Moore to give?

Moore has been with Cardiff City since joining from Barnsley in 2019. He’s since scored 35 league goals for the Welsh club in that time, but Cardiff are really struggling in the Championship this season sitting in 20th place.

The club is certainly at a crossroads and Moore will no doubt be wishing he was playing for a team much higher up the Championship table, given how well he performed for Cardiff last season.

Bournemouth could be an ideal fit for the target man though. Parker plays a lot of nice football which has seen the likes of Solanke prevail, and if he can bring in Moore then it’ll give Parker some added depth in attack, and a striker who knows where the back of the net is.