Former Reading centre-back Ibrahima Sonko is in talks with the Royals over a potential managerial position at the club, The72 can exclusively reveal.

Sonko, 40, made 136 appearances for Reading between 2004 and 2008, scoring eight goals.

He was part of the side that won promotion into the Premier League in 2006 and would go on to play for the likes of Stoke City, Hull City, Ipswich Town, Akhisar Belediyespor and Harlow Town.

Sonko has been coaching with various clubs in Belgium for the past two seasons, including Reading’s feeder club KSV Roeselare before they ran into financial troubles in 2019.

Sonko has his UEFA B license in football coaching and is working on his A license.

Now though, amid growing concern among Reading fans about Paunovic’s tenure, The72 has been informed that the Berkshire club are in talks with Sonko, who could potentially replace Paunovic on either a permanent or interim basis.