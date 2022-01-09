Mansfield Town want Portsmouth striker John Marquis but a deal could prove difficult to strike in this transfer window, as per a report by The News.

Mansfield Town have identified the forward as a potential addition in this transfer window.

Marquis, 29, has fallen out-of-favour at Fratton Park and has been made available.

However, The News say he wishes to remain at Pompey and wants to stay down south this month in a big blow to the Stags’ chances of luring him to Field Mill.

Current situation at Portsmouth

Marquis is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in June as things stand.

Danny Cowley’s side risk losing him for free in the summer at this rate, hence why they are keen to get a fee for him this winter.

He was a hit during his first two seasons with the club and scored a combined 32 goals in all competitions. He has struggled to find the net this term though.

Other spells

Marquis rose up through the academy at Millwall and had loan spells away with the likes of Northampton Town, Gillingham, Cheltenham Town and Leyton Orient to gain experience.

Doncaster swooped to sign him in 2016 and he was prolific during his time at the Keepmoat Stadium, firing 67 goals in 153 games in all competitions.

Signing him in League Two would be a big statement of intent by ambitious Mansfield but their hopes may be dashed now with the player in question keen to stay where is he.