Hull City are being linked with a move for Fenerbahce striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, as per journalist Ekrem Konur on Twitter (see tweet below).

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh: "Vincent Kompany menajerimle ve benimle görüştüBeni Anderlecht'e istiyor.

Anderlecht ve Fenerbahçe arasında görüşmeler sürüyor. Hull City de benimle sözleşme yapmak istiyor ama ben Kompany ile çalışmayı tercih ediyorum" pic.twitter.com/3Vy4L3A5qb — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) January 9, 2022

Hull City are believed to be interested in luring the striker to England in this transfer window and have apparently made contact.

However, Sayyadmanesh is also said to have interest from Anderlecht as well meaning the Tigers face strong competition.

Story so far

The attacker started his career as a youngster with spells at Saipa and Esteghlal before Fenerbahce swooped to sign him in May 2019 on a five-year deal.

He has since gone on to play two first-team games for the Turkish Super Lig giants having spent the past couple of seasons out on loan.

Loan spell

The Iran international had a stint at İstanbulspor during the 2019/20 season and scored once in 11 games.

He has since played for Zorya Luhansk and fired 15 goals in 50 appearances for the Ukrainian Premier League outfit.

Hull interested?

Hull are in the process of being taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali and he was at their FA Cup clash against Everton last night.

The Championship side are expected to be busy between now and the end of the transfer window once the deal is completed, with Emirhan Aydogan and Josh Sims in talks with the club.

What now?

Time will tell whether Sayyadmanesh moves to East Yorkshire this winter but the Tigers would have to bat away competition from Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht.

It will be a very interesting couple of weeks ahead for Grant McCann’s side with plenty of players linked.